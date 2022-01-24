Why you don't need closure from that person you haven't heard from

Our brains are wired to make sense of the world around us, but it's not always necessary

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When people do things, we don’t understand, we want to know why. The thing is that you might not ever know. You might never know why someone didn’t follow through on a commitment to you, why you didn’t get the promotion, or why a friend disappeared from your life. For some of us, it’s hard not to get closure. But, do you really need closure to move on?

Getting closure is important to many people because it lets you understand what happened? It answers the “why” question. You understand why someone did something. Your mind is wired to make sense of your world and your life. If you don’t understand that, it’s hard for you to let go.

It’s common to struggle when you don’t get closure. The concept of closure has changed over time. To many people, closure means understanding what went wrong and why something ended. But, now, closure is the end of something without a explanation or understanding. Let me give you examples. When someone disappoints you and doesn’t or won’t explain why they did, that’s closure. When a romantic partner ends a relationship but isn’t willing to explain what happened, that’s closure. When you’re let go from a job with a vague reason why that’s closure. Their ending behavior is closure. The problem is that you don’t get an explanation about why it happened, which makes it hard for you to let it go. It’s natural to want to know the why.

You don’t need closure to move on. You need acceptance. This means that you have to accept that situation for what it is without a sufficient explanation. Once you accept the situation, it’s easier to make peace with it to move forward. And realize that it’s the other person’s issue if they can’t or won’t explain. Don’t make it yours by internalizing the situation. It’s not easy to do, but it’s a sanity saving must.