Don't shame people you know if they catch COVID-19

With cases spreading, it's possible you may know more people who come down with COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the new surge of COVID positive cases due to omicron, this means that there’s possibly more exposure at work. Let’s talk about ways to alert co-workers and employees without sounding an alarm.

Most companies have protocols based on CDC recommendations regarding what to do when an employee tests positive for covid. An important consideration in protecting the identity of the employee who tests positive is to use neutral language such as “a person” and “someone who works within X vicinity of you” “you could have possibly been exposed to.”

If you tell employees in person instead of an email that someone at the company tested positive for COVID, then be sure to maintain neutral body language. This starts with your mindset. Realize that you’re sharing information to inform and protect others at your company, and your body language will follow suit. If you’re in panic mode, naturally, your body language will show distress.

It’s no secret that there isn’t a universal outlook about COVID. We know that it’s controversial. But, you don’t have to bring the controversy into your workplace. Let me give you an example. Let’s say that a co-worker says that they might have been exposed. This is the time to listen to what they say. Talk about facts and no judgments and no opinions. Anything you say that can come across as judgmental or accusatory will only worsen the situation.