BOYDS, Md. — Crews in Montgomery County have rescued a 2,000 pound steer from a muddy ravine along White's Store Road in Boyds, Maryland, Monday afternoon.

Rescue crews were called to the ravine on White Store Road to find the animal stuck. Montgomery County animal services and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue used a grip wench, cables and straps to pull the animal out.

After 3 hours of being stuck in the ravine, crews finally got the steer out of the mud.

The animal does not appear to be injured at this time. Officials say the animal is resting and being cooled off.

The feels-like temperature is about 100 degrees.

It's unclear how the steer initially became stuck.

RELATED: Heat index over 100 degrees Monday with isolated storms

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.