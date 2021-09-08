Stay safe when you get back to the office | How to maintain coworker relationships during the pandemic

Employers are starting to bring employees back into offices. With the return to work, and COVID-19 cases rising again, there are ways to ease tensions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many companies are saying goodbye to working from home as they start to bring employees back to offices.

It's been more than a year since a lot of coworkers have seen each other, and that could cause some tension or anxiety.

Now that many people are starting to return to the office after more than one year away let’s talk about ways to have great relationships with coworkers.

Don’t let your opinion on vaccinations influence how you interact with coworkers who are or aren’t vaccinated. Let’s say that you’re vaccinated, and a coworker isn’t. You maintain your friendly deposition with them. If you’re more comfortable wearing a mask around them, then wear it. If they question you, then you can say something like you want to do your part in keeping everyone safe. Make a statement about you, not about someone else’s decision.

When you’re approaching coworkers, then you stop at a distance that’s comfortable for you. You should be proactive in setting the physical boundary in a lighthearted way. Don’t make it a big deal. If you don’t make it a big deal, it’s not going to be perceived as a big deal.

When reading body language when people are wearing masks, focus on what you can see. People will convey silent messages through their eyes, eyebrows, and foreheads. Also, watch their hand gestures, body movements, and changes to their voice to get a sense of how they’re feeling.