Why you should listen to the stories your grandparents share

If a family member tells the same story more than once, it means something to them

GREENSBORO, N.C. — November is Families Stories Month. Since the holidays are here, families get together and share what’s been going on in their lives. Did you know what your relatives share is more than a story?

Many stories that your grandparents and other relatives tell reveal traditions, significance, and facts that speak to the uniqueness of your family. Children learn about family traditions and values through family stores. Many times relatives talk about life lessons and challenges they had to overcome, how they did it, and what success meant for the family. You learn about love, life, values, respect through stories. Stories are more memorable than lectures and carry over generations.

If your Uncle Charlie tells the same story about fishing every holiday, more than likely there’s a significance to him. Instead of rolling your eyes at the story that you can now recite, maybe, ask questions that dig deeper into the story. Maybe, the story is important because of where he fished, whom he fished with, or the freedom that it represented. Or, perhaps that experience led him to start a traveling agency.

When a story is significant to the storyteller, they’ll pause to reflect on memories many times. Or, their voice can change, more than likely from emotion. Sometimes, they’ll talk, but their eyes will be unfocused. During storytelling, you might see hidden emotions in their face if you look carefully. You can see anything from sadness and surprise to fear and anger. When you see the changes in their body language, you know that part of the story has meaning to them. And this would be a good place to ask questions so you can understand better.