Longtime Grasshopper host 'Spaz' has final game

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dan Mackey has brought laughs and smiles to thousands of fans during his 18-year tenure as an on-field host for the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The nearly two-decade run ended Sunday night.

Mackey, better known as "Spaz," hosted his final game at First National Bank Field.

Mackey's alter-ego Spaz was born more than 20 years ago. He was working for the Hudson Valley Renegades in Fishkills, N.Y., at the time. He and his jester hat headed south several years later. He walks away feeling fulfilled.

"After 18 years here in Greensboro, I feel I did enough. I did enough," Mackey said.

The man with the jester hat said he wants to focus on his business in Greensboro. He and his business partner want to expand and open a second location. He said that means he needs more time, so he's leaving the team.

Our longtime and beloved on-field host Spaz has decided to hang up his jester hat after tomorrow's season finale. Come out to tomorrow's game to celebrate with us as we say goodbye to the best on-field host in sports! pic.twitter.com/0eVRfkGvq0 — Greensboro Grasshoppers (@GSOHoppers) September 3, 2022

Mackey knows he's had a unique opportunity for more than two decades. He said his position was a rarity when he first started, and the same holds true today.

"This is not work," Mackey said. "This is fun. I play for a couple hours a night and make people's days. Whether that had a bad day when they first got here, sure enough they left with a smile. That is all I could ask for."

The on-field host had the eyes and ears of thousands over the years. He's gotten to bring even more laughter and fun to a children's game. As he walks away, he repeated he said saying goodbye to the fans is the hardest part.

"The season ticket holders that I've known for 18 years, the kids that come up for the first time and are just so excited because they think the jester hat is funny, that's really what it's all about," Mackey said.

Mackey said Greensboro is a special city for minor league baseball. He's grateful to have played a small role in creating an entertaining atmosphere at First National Bank Field.

The team sent Mackey out a winner. The Hoppers beat the Winston-Salem Dash 6-0.