Greensboro mom and daughter make graduation yard signs for Class of 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro mom and daughter are making elaborate yard signs and decorations for graduating students in the Class of 2020.

Sharita Richardson specializes in balloon craft while her daughter Victoria Lawson specializes in making the large card signs. The team, which only started this effort last week, has made about 12 cheer-filled yard decorations for Triad graduates.

“After the stay-at-home orders were put in place, mass gatherings were stopped, and venues and restaurants closed, we wanted to come up with a way people could still celebrate special days, especially graduations, and be safe. We changed our business from focusing on balloon décor to contactless deliveries and YARDIES (parties in the yard)," Richardson told WFMY.

"We began making and focusing on balloon gifts and then it expanded into yard signs. Drive-by parties and celebrations are so popular now. Celebrating is not canceled," added Richardson, a mom of two Class of 2020 graduating seniors.

Her daughter, Victoria Lawson, the founder of the business 'It's A Yardy' and its parent company 'Party of 5 Eventz', is a senior business management/entrepreneurship major at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. Another daughter, Mary, is a senior at Grimsley High.

"Although individuals are unable to celebrate in traditional ways, there are still opportunities to share special moments with loved ones while being safe,” said Richardson.

Richardson added that as the sidekick in the business, she is responsible for making sure to keep connecting with other moms, families, and potential clients while her daughter spends the weekdays studying. She also works on orders, and she and her daughter set the decorations up together. Graduating seniors have woken up or returned home to their surprise yard signs.

Victoria founded the family-owned business after planning a personal event in the summer of 2019. Since opening, she's provided balloon décor and rentals to numerous organizations across Greensboro, including Guilford County Schools, The City of Greensboro, and individuals and event centers throughout Guilford County.

Richardson said because they had to be creative and resourceful to stay in business during the pandemic, they are expanding their concept to include other holidays and celebrations.

To contact It's A Yardy, call (336) 303-0088.

