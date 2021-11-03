How your body deals with stress and what you can do help ease those reactions

When you're stressed, your body naturally reacts as a defense

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s National Stress Awareness Day. We’ve all experienced some level of stress since the start of the pandemic, and we’re managing the best we can. When you feel stress, your body finds ways to deal with the stress. Frequently, your muscles will automatically tense to protect themselves from threats. The tension shows up in different ways. Here are a few examples: shoulders pinch upwards, hands tighten in fists or fingers curl, eyes narrow, or lips draw in or straighten.

To loosen the tension that you’re feeling, shift your weight. Movement helps relax the tense muscle because you’re unlocking it from that frozen position. If you notice that your shoulders are pulled upward towards your ears, then push your shoulders down and roll them back to relax them. Exhale on the exertion. When you purposefully relax your tense muscles, your body language becomes softer and more fluid, making you appear friendly and approachable.

When you’re stressed, it’s a natural tendency for your body to implode, which means that you draw inward toward your core. Your stature becomes smaller because you’re bringing your limbs closer to your core. In these moments, you want to take up space. So reach for a glass of water, stand up, put your arm on the back of the chair beside you, stand with your feet hip-distance apart.