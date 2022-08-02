Grow closer with those you love by opening up to them

There is a taboo behind vulnerability, and people tend to shy away from it

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We hear so much about the importance of being vulnerable, particularly in relationships, to connect and strengthen bonds with other people. But, not everyone is comfortable sharing personal tidbits of their lives.

To be vulnerable is to disclose information about yourself, your life, and your family that makes you uncomfortable. Information that you’d rather stay hidden and no one knows because it’s embarrassing, humiliating, and makes you feel bad. Being vulnerable is scary for many people because once the information is out, you can’t take it back. And you don’t know how people will react or think.

Here are a few clues that someone’s open to you sharing vulnerable information. If someone is vulnerable with you about their lives, this is a good clue that they’d want to know more about you. When someone has the low down on someone else, what do they do with that information? Are they compassionate? Judgmental? Empathetic? Do they shut you down, change the subject, or lose interest when you start to share private information? If yes, then they’re not open to hearing more.

When people feel exposed or vulnerable, their body language tends to close down. This means that they might pull in their arms and legs closer to their core. Or, they might cross their arms across their chest or abdomen to comfort themselves. Or, they might place their hand on their throat or the notch in front of their throat—all to protect themselves. If you see these types of body language gestures, it would be an excellent time for you to offer support to let them know that you care and get that it’s difficult to share vulnerable information.