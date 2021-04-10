Improve customer interactions | How body language can help you have a better conversation with your customers

The first week of October is considered Customer Service week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The first week of October has become known as Customer Service week.

You've likely heard the phrase 'The customer is always right.'

If you've worked in the service industry, you've had both good and bad interactions with bad customers.

Your words and body language can make a difference between a good experience and a bad one.

When a customer has a concern and gives them your undivided attention, your body language signals that they’re important to you. This means that you’re looking at the customer. You adjust your body to face theirs. You’re not multi-tasking, which means that you’re not looking at a computer screen while partially listening to them. And you say their name. When you say your customer’s name, they know that they’re on your radar, which means that they become a person, not just a customer.

It’s natural to pull away when customers have complaints. Pulling back is a reflexive gesture to distance yourself psychologically. However, do the opposite of the natural inclination. When you lean in, you’re silently letting your customer know that what they have to say is important. This slight body language adjustment can significantly impact your customer’s patience and willingness to work with you.

When you talk solutions with your customer, look at their face closely for any hidden emotions because this will let you know if they agree with your solution. If you notice eyebrow furrowing, narrowed eyes, turned down lips, lip biting, then you know they want a different solution.