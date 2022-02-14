Make Valentine's Day sweet, not stressful

Sometimes we put so much pressure on Valentine's Day that we forget what the day is all about

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It doesn’t seem like another holiday other than Valentine’s Day has so many expectations. From deciding whether to buy gifts to how to celebrate, if at all. And then what you do or don’t do is analyzed for a deeper meaning.

There’s a tremendous amount of pressure about Valentine’s Day because, for some people, it’s seen as a measuring stick of love. For example, if they buy they buy you something or if they take you out to dinner, it means that they love you. Think about all the commercials with subliminal messaging to buy jewelry for your special someone to show them how much you love them. The expectations for the giver can be weighty. And pressure felt on a special day can dampen the celebration.

If your partner doesn’t meet your expectations for Valentine’s Day, the first thing to do is not jump to any conclusions. A gift, dinner, or night out doesn’t equal love and isn’t a measure of their commitment to you. The second thing is to ask yourself why you’re putting so much value on what they didn’t do. What does that mean to you? It’s the answer to those questions that will help you handle your disappointment.

If Valentine’s Day isn’t going the way you thought or wanted, you might be wondering if or what to say to your partner. Here are a few ideas to get you going. Before you say anything, make sure that your emotions are in check. If not, your words, tone of voice, and body language might be the kindling that lights a fire and not the kind in the bedroom. You don’t want to spend the rest of Valentine’s Day in an argument. To start the conversation, you might want to say something like, “I’m curious to know what your thoughts about our Valentine’s Day are today?” They might say something like, “What do you mean?” Or, “I think everything is fine. What are you talking about?” You might say something like, “I was hoping that we’d X, Y, or Z. And I’m getting the sense that you’re thinking something different. And I’d like to talk about it.” Notice the curious vs. accusatory tone of these examples.