Man, woman facing charges after 25-year-old woman found dead in Eden

Raquita Leshay Morton was found dead at the Hampton Inn on South Van Buren Road in Eden.

EDEN, N.C. — A man and woman are facing charges in the death of a 25-year-old woman after she was found dead Friday at the Hampton Inn.

According to Eden police, Raquita Leshay Morton was found dead at the Hampton Inn on South Van Buren Road.

Warrants were obtained against Angel Nicole Howell for felony death by distribution.

Investigators held a search warrant on North Oakland Avenue where Howell was arrested.

Howell is facing charges for possession of a schedule I controlled substance, two charges for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling that was used for the selling of controlled substance.

Police said Michael Junior Moore was also found at the home and is facing charges for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Both Howell and Moore are scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 5.