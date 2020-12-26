'People have fallen on hard times': High Point church spreads love at Christmas time

Monument of Praise Outreach gave the gift of warmth to the High Point community

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Every Friday, Monument of Praise Outreach in High Point takes care of community members.

Christmas day was no different for outreach members. Outreach leader Ronney Gilchrist said members delivered bagged lunches, drinks, blankets and care packages to anyone needing them.

"People have fallen on hard times, and due to this pandemic, it's twice as hard," Gilchrist said. "We just feel compelled from the bottom of our hearts to go out to bless and love on the people."

The outreach leader said delivering necessities to those in need gives members a chance to remind the community that God still loves them.

