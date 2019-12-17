GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you see what I see?

It's a Nativity scene made entirely out of recycled piano parts. You'll find it in the storefront window of Mosaic Piano in downtown Greensboro.

John Johanson runs the piano repair shop. He takes pianos apart and puts them back together as good as new. He says he ends up with a lot of leftover parts and sees it as "a shame to just dump it all in the trash."

So for at least 15 years, John has turned those old piano parts into the story of Christmas.

The scene has dozens of sheep made from piano hammers and shepherds made from piano keys, all heading in one direction to meet the baby Jesus. Felt and other miscellaneous items help create the palm trees and the clothes for the Wise Men and Mary and Joseph. The stable is made from the wood of a 19th Century Steinway soundboard, and the Moravian Star is made from hammer shanks.

John says he plans to keep the display up for people to enjoy until Epiphany, which will be January 6th.

Mosaic Piano is located on South Elm Street in downtown, across from Mellow Mushroom.

