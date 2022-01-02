Safely interact with your co-workers in the office

You may be tempted to hug your co-workers when you see them, but consider how they feel during COVID-19 before doing so

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've focused on social distancing during the pandemic when we see people decrease the chance of either catching or spreading COVID. Now, two years into the pandemic, people are starting to feel comfortable gathering in larger numbers, such as at work functions. After so much time apart, it's nice to be with colleagues again. It's not surprising to see warm greetings and friendly hugs. You should be careful with physical contact with co-workers.

Even if you've been starved for human connection, you still must be mindful of physical touch in the workplace. You might not think twice about touching a co-worker's back, arm, or leg while you're chatting. Your comfort level with touch can very well be different than someone's else. Even if someone doesn't say anything initially, they might feel uncomfortable after some time to think, and the excitement of seeing each other wears off. And this could potentially lead to harassment complaints.

If you want to hug a co-worker, make sure that it's okay with them. And make sure that you get verbal confirmation. Don't rely on a head nod, so there isn't any ambiguity. If you give a hug, make sure you're mindful of your distance from your co-worker that you're not standing too close to them. A side hug is a safer bet for a workplace hug.

Think before you touch a co-worker. Many hugs and touches to the arm, hand, or back are innocent as it's a way to connect with someone. If you're in a conversation with someone, for example, you might not think anything about placing your hand on a co-worker's shoulder or leg while you're chatting with them. But, they may not be comfortable even if they don't say anything. And if your upper management, someone may not feel comfortable saying anything to you. Remember this: your behavior is your responsibility, even if your intentions are good. It's not your intention but their interpretation of your touch that matters.