It's time to stop making excuses and achieve your full potential

Today is National Kick Butt day, a day to remind yourself you can be great!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Kick Butt Day. It might seem funny to have a day to remind you to kick some butt but imagine all that you can get done when you do. We should be kicking butt every day. However, we don’t for various excuses, whether it’s time, perfectionism, or procrastination. A kick butt day helps you put your excuses on the shelf and get things done that will improve your life and happiness.

Kicking butt isn’t about motivation because if you wait for motivation, then you’ll wait forever. Kicking butt is about taking action. When you take action, when you intentionally, purposefully move forward, you’ll feel motivated. When you take a step forward in the direction of your goals, then you’re proving to yourself that you can do it. Like a toddler, you learn to walk by taking one step at a time. For you, take one action at a time.

One way to stop doubts from derailing you from your goals, you have to stomp out the doubts before they take over your thinking. When you’re feeling doubtful, find autobiographies or documentaries of people who’ve accomplished extraordinary achievements in their lives in the face of doubt. When you can see how others have pushed through self-doubts. Also, when you doubt yourself, take a moment to be grateful for where you are, what you’ve already overcome. The impact of gratitude is tremendous.