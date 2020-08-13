The Buzz: World's most expensive face mask

An Israeli jewelry company says the 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds.

What’s the most you’d pay for a face mask? Most would probably say a couple of bucks.

Well, one golden, diamond-studded mask is selling for $1.5 million dollars. It’s the most expensive mask in the world.

Here’s the Buzz: An Israeli jewelry company says the 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds. It will be fitted with top-rated N-99 filters at the request of the buyer, which offers a higher level of protection.

Isaac Levy, designer of the mask says it will also be functional.

"It is a mask like any other mask, even more protective, just a little bit heavier, a little bit more expensive," Levy said.



The owner will not identify the client, but says he is a Chinese art collector who lives in the United States.

Chime in online using #GMJ! Let us know the most you’d spend on a face mask.

A new way to clean a mask

You probably won’t find this in the user guide, but that instant pot in your kitchen can be used to sanitize a face mask.

Here’s the Buzz: A new study finds electric cookers can decontaminate masks in less than one hour.

Researchers were able to remove all traces of COVID-19 from N-95 masks by heating them for about 50 minutes.

This comes at a time where some hospitals are still reusing PPE, because it’s one of the only ways to clean them without destroying them.