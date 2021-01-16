'Our plan for action is to educate ourselves' | UNCG Men's basketball team visits the Civil Rights Institute

The team visited the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute on the 92nd birthday of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UNC Greensboro men's basketball team paid a visit to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Friday, in honor of the 92nd birthday of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Players toured the museum between games against Samford. Their tour started with an eight-minute video on the history of Birmingham.

Head Coach Wes Miller said the team previously discussed this trip after the death of George Floyd.

"I think the main thing is to just give our guys knowledge and perspective," Miller said. "It's not always pleasant, everything in that museum wasn't pleasant."

Brothers Keyshaun and Kobe Langley explained the unique experience from their perspective.

"They said that black teachers didn't really have the stipend and the money resources and the books like the white teachers," Kobe Langley said.