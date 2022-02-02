What's in a name? Understanding why so many get emotional when an organization changes its name

After the Washington football team announced their new name, the Commanders, people felt strongly about the decision

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The NFL Washington Football team has a new name: the Washington Commanders. The name change hasn’t been without its controversy for various reasons. And this got us thinking about why we have attachments to names.

Names are important because they establish an identity for either a person or a thing such as a football team. When you name something, then it’s no longer obscure. It’s no longer anonymous. Some people name their cars and other items that are important to them.

We become attached to names because of what they represent. Not only do names identify a person or a team in this case, but also who they are and what they’re made of. For example, the Washington Commanders’ name conveys strength, leaders, and power. The new name establishes an image of the team. For Washington fans, they want a continuation of the team's legacy in the new name.

There’s no straightforward answer about how long it might take for a new name to stick. The Washington Commanders have been known as the Washington Redskins since 1933. Anytime someone hears the name of the NFL’s Washington, their brains automatically complete the name with Redskins. It can take a few weeks to several months for people to automatically start thinking Commanders when they think of Washington. My bet is that after an entire football season of constantly and consistently hearing and seeing the Washington Commanders, the new name will stick for most people.