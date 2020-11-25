Protecting our pets from holiday decorations

We speak with experts on how to make the holidays safe AND beautiful when it comes to your pets.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Goose Masters is an organization that knows a thing or two about dogs. They actually teach dogs how to herd and rid areas of those pesky Canada geese! So, who better to consult about all things pets than these folks.

Skye Linfoot says there are a few things to watch out for in order to keep our fuzzy buddies safe and happy.

Keep ornaments higher up away from pets who may chew or break them.

Holly, mistletoe, and pine are all toxic to dogs and should be kept out of reach.