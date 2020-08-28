A Triad favorite hotel is welcoming us back !

Dennis Quaintance tells our Eric Chilton about the process of re-opening and some deals we can take advantage of.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been a while since we've been able to enjoy one of the jewels in the hospitality crown of Greensboro. Proximity Hotel and it's restaurant, Printworks Bistro have been closed for months but owner Dennis Quaintance is pleased to open the doors again on September 8th.

"You know we love people. That's why we're in the hospitality business. Its like they've given us the keys to the merry-go-round and now we can play again," said Quaintance.

The hotel known for its environmentally friendly structure and upscale accommodations is ready to re-launch.

"We have a few deals to get people back in the rooms. One is an overnight stay for $299 that includes a $150 voucher for a meal in the restaurant," said Quaintance.

Quaintance Weaver Hotels also owns The O. Henry Hotel, Green Valley Grill as well as Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen.