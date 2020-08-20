A truly one-of-a-kind radio station that takes you back

Radio Hatteras takes radio back to the old days when they were truly local.

HATTERAS, N.C. — I recently read an article originally printed in Our State Magazine and boy, did it take me back to a time I so long for. A time when radio was king.

Those of us old enough to remember old school radio know the thrill of calling in requests with the hopes of hearing yourself played back on the radio or maybe even getting the chance to chat with the DJ! Live and truly local radio isn't as common these days. Technology and automation have made a lot of radio very "cookie-cutter" across the country. But one station in Hatteras North Carolina has made its mark by being as local as any station today could be.

Radio Hatteras is run completely by volunteers. That's right...no payroll. They don't even have commercials because they are funded by donations and grants! The hosts are all volunteering their time to play the music they love and in the unique style they each bring.

"I was blown away by this place. When you walk in you see stacks of vinyl, cassettes and even 8 tracks! All of their music is provided by locals and they even do fishing reports for all the little inlets and bays in the area. You can't get any more local that they do," said Susan Stafford Kelly who writes for Our State Magazine.

"This station is run completely out of the love that its volunteers have for their music and their pride in the Hatteras region of our coast", continued Kelly.