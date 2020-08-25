A non-profit that makes redecorating and art more affordable

Reconsidered Goods is a unique thrift shop for art supplies and home goods.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When Paige Cox started her non-profit, Reconsidered Goods, 5 years ago she never expected this.

"We have really grown over the last few years. In fact last week we moved into a new building and now we can help even more people than ever," said Cox.

"We specialize in home goods and art supplies. I am an art lover myself and decorating your house or being creative can really break the bank if you're buying new. Our goal is to get items that were gently used or maybe nevber used but people don't want them to go to waste. We take all of that and create a place that makes art more affordable," Cox continued.

The non-profit has something for everyone, even fabric samples that are large enough to tackle reupholstering a chair or to make pillows with.