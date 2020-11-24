Reidsville woman gains national attention for baking for community during pandemic

Abbey Carter baked loaves of bread relentlessly for her community. She was named the 2020 Bread Hero for the Southeast.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville woman is getting some national attention for how she gave back to her community at the start of the pandemic.

Abbey Carter was named the 2020 Bread Hero for the Southeast in the Tiptree World Bread Awards Heroes USA contest supported by the American Bakers Association.

It all began with a need in her community. Her sister Kristyn works with Covington Church's food distribution program in Reidsville. Back in March, bread was hard to come by.

"We just couldn’t imagine with kids being home and just the number of meals that a loaf of bread can provide. We couldn’t imagine not putting them into our boxes," Kristyn Carter said.

Kristyn mentioned to Abbey one night at dinner how hard it was to find bread. Abbey attends the International Culinary Institute in Myrtle Beach, SC, but students were sent home to do online schooling due to the pandemic. When Abbey heard that she got to work almost immediately.

"I knew from the start they were already people who had that were food insecure in Rockingham County and the pandemic only made things worse. So I knew that if I have the resources and the skills and the talent to do something why not put it to good use," Abbey Carter said.

Abbey baked furiously for 3 months fulfilling multiple orders all free of charge that usually had a 50 loaf minimum. She also sent bread and other baked goods to first responders and other frontline healthcare workers.

"I just want I want them to feel as happy when they are eating it as I am when I making it," Abbey Carter said.

Her work caught the attention of the American Bakers Association. Kristyn nominated her sister for the contest that recognizes bakers helping others during the pandemic.

The Carter sisters say there is something we can all do to take care of each other.

"I hope that somebody that sees this will just take the initiative and bake the world a better place, whether it's through food or through their talent just to bring a smile to other peoples face," Abbey Carter said.