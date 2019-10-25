CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The remains of an American Marine who died during World War II were escorted home on Thursday.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport came to a standstill as John Taylor Burke arrived. He was killed in 1943.

Pfc. Burke was shot down in the Battle of Tarawa. He was first declared missing then killed in action.

Burke's remains were, at last, identified in May. His niece, Jill Henderson, got the call.

"She said, 'I'm calling to give you the best Memorial Day present ever, and I knew what she was calling about, and I started to cry then," Henderson said.

Henderson told NBC Charlotte her uncle's homecoming was long overdue as she recited a poem.

"Tender hands shall lift you out to home soil waiting," she said.

Burke's remains will be buried in Hickory.

More than 70,000 Americans are still unaccounted for after World War II.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Deadly police shooting under investigation in North Carolina

Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too

Proposed high-speed train from Charlotte to Atlanta described as 'game-changer'