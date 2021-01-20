One restaurant's journey through the pandemic

Ravi Khanna, owner of Elm St Grill talks about the 2020 reality and how restaurants are holding on.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is amazing to think that some restaurants at one point almost lost two-thirds of their total revenue when Coronavirus broke out in the spring but that's exactly what happened all over the country. Even in the Triad.

"We actually lost about 70% of our usual revenue once things changed in March," said Elm St. Grill owner Ravi Khanna, "We did the best we could to get by and somehow scraped by."

Whether it was limited hours, carry out or curbside service, or even shutting down for a while all restaurants had to readjust to a new normal even if that means extra work.

"My wife and I started working ourselves like we did in the early days so we could save money and keep the restaurant open. We hadn't had one single day off since March except for one day this past weekend," continued Khanna.

And as the old saying goes. You find out who your true friends are when things get tough.