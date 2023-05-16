Back in March, the employees went to social media in hopes of finding the rightful owner describing the dirty discovery, "like a needle in a haystack."

ROGERS, Minn. — After nearly 13 years, a person who lost something very special has it back on their finger thanks to a sparkle in some sewage and some empathetic employees at a Minnesota plant.

Back in March, a diamond ring was discovered at a regional water treatment plant in Rogers.

John Tierney, a mechanical maintenance manager for The Metropolitan Council's nine wastewater treatment plants, and a few coworkers were shoveling debris from the equipment when Tierney spotted the ring.

They went to social media in hopes of finding the rightful owner describing the dirty discovery, "like a needle in a haystack."

Recently, we found a ring at one of our regional wastewater treatment plants. This is a rare occurrence, and we want to return the ring to its owner! Please contact us if you lost a wedding ring down the drain: MCES-Inquiries@metc.state.mn.us or 651-602-1269. pic.twitter.com/anFSH2pIkS — Metropolitan Council (@MetCouncilNews) March 31, 2023

But they were pretty confident the unique design of the diamond ring could be the key to finding their mysterious ring flusher.

And sure enough, the "precious" ring was reunited.

The Metropolitan Council issued a news release announcing a Wednesday press conference in which the owner of the ring will be thanking those who found it.

Officials say hundreds of people who had lost rings contacted the Met Council after stories about the ring ran in early April.

They had the hopeful owners submit photos of the ring. Officials say "only one photo, however, looked like a match," according to the news release.

Two local jewelers examined that photo with the actual ring and both said it was "highly likely" that it was a match.

Afterward, the owner came forward to get the ring and told officials the ring "had been lost almost 13 years ago."

KARE 11 plans to livestream Wednesday's press conference at the Rogers plant which is expected to begin at 1 pm.

By the way, the water treatment plant in Rogers is located on Diamond Lake Road. Coincidence...I think not.

