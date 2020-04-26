With everyone wearing masks in public to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the focus in on health and not personal safety. Unfortunately, there are some people who are taking advantage of the situation. In Georgia, a person reportedly wore a surgical face mask while robbing banks. This got us thinking about ways we can protect ourselves from potential robbers now that so many people are wearing masks in public.

Before I give you the tips, keep in mind that just because someone shows a particular body language gesture doesn't mean that they're a robber. These are possible warning signs. Having clarifying that, here are a few tips. In any situation, look for anything unusual. Look for something that doesn't fit. Not all robbers are confident when they strike, some might show nervous body language such as shifty eyes, unfocused eyes or looking around frequently to see who's around.

Other body language to look for, if a potential robber is feeling nervous then they might play with their clothing, zipping their zippers up and down, or taking a long time to tie their shoes. When you see something that seems out of place, ask yourself why? Is there a reasonable reason for the difference in behavior? If the answer is yes then all's good. But, if you think their behavior is suspicious then leave the area and alert authorities.

With the 6 feet social distancing, robbers will have to be clever to get close to you in public. Keep in mind that they're going to want to throw you off. How do they do that? They can be particularly nice and chatty. You're not likely to think that a nice person will rob you. But, this is the point of what they're doing. They want for you to perceive them as nice and a person with good intentions. Or, they might ask you a series of questions to get your help. They might ask you for the time, directions, or location of a store. The goal is for you to feel comfortable so you'll let your guard down. Or, they might whisper to get you to step closer to them.

Again, these are possible signs not guarantees that something will happen. Just beware.

