GREENSBORO, N.C. — Robert Ross has been a photographer in Greensboro for years. He grew up here. But seeing what is happening to his hometown he felt the need to give back the only way he knew how. Through his lens.

After seeing a hashtag called The Front Steps Project he decided to take it on himself. Another photographer started the hashtag with an idea. Free family portraits on their front porch or yard as a way to brighten up our lives during such a challenging time.

Robert has done nearly 20 in just a few days. Nearly every family still gives him something but technically the pictures are free with one stipulation. That they pay it forward in anyway they see fit.

It all comes down to bringing joy wherever and whenever we can to those around us. We are in this together. No one knows that or exhibits that better than Robert Ross.