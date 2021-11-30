Sophia Glover, who is a mom of three, has been living at the Life House Women's Shelter for the past three months after encountering hardships.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill mom who encountered hard times during the pandemic is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Sophia Glover, a mom of three, has been living at the Life House Women's Shelter for the past three months after encountering hardships. She's been working as a housekeeper at the Cambria Hotel in Rock Hill as she tries to pave her way out of her challenges.

“It’s been a little rough but I always keep my head above water because of my kids," Glover said. "All I do is for my babies.”

Glover received a surprise on Giving Tuesday -- the Life House Women's Shelter worked with the community and a local car dealership to gift Glover a 2008 Hyundai.

For Glover, who has never owned a car, the gift is life-changing, opening up new opportunities and freedoms.

“Just very thankful is all I can say," Glover said. "With the strength of the Lord, I prayed every night that things would get better, and things are starting to, I feel like they're starting to get better."

Courtney Denton with the Life House Women's Shelter said Glover represents a situation many are facing -- situational homelessness, or being one paycheck away from losing everything.

“I met her about three months ago when she came to the shelter with her daughter, and she’s been a delight," Denton said. "She is a committed, hardworking woman who needs a little bit of a hand up.”

Denton hopes the gift will help Glover as she continues to rebuild her life.

“Today’s takeaway is the opportunity to bless a woman who’s in need, provide her with help and hope, and ultimately a gateway to her future," Denton said. "When you think about reliable transportation, it really does open a door to opportunity.”

Denton started the Life House Women's Shelter almost a year ago. To date, the shelter has helped more than 80 women with housing. It's accepting donations to help more women on Facebook.