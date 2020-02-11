Teaching children about our government

Salem College's dean has a children's book series to get little ones interested in government.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — He's the dean of Salem College but he's doing more than just educating our young adults. He's teaching children as well. Dean Daniel Prosterman and his wife Megan have a children's book series called Citizen Baby. In the books, kids learn how our government works at a very young age.

"We found that if you get kids interested early enough then they will take their civic duty to heart as they get older," said Prosterman, "It just seemed like the right thing to do."

The book series was released in May, the perfect time with such an important election bearing down on us.

"We hope that one or all of these books can inspire kids early so they get involved in our government and make a difference in the future," said Prosterman.