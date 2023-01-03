Salem College offers a new master's program in healthcare

The program is designed to produce more healthcare administrators since the industry is booming.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Salem College is introducing a Master of Health Administration (MHA) degree program for fall 2023. Health Administration is a field of expertise that focuses on the knowledge and skills necessary for the effective administration, management, and leadership of health services organizations.

“Demand for Master of Health Administration degrees continues to increase, and Salem has worked closely with industry leaders to build a program to prepare the next generation of health professionals,” said Dale Sanders, Director of the Master of Health Administration program at Salem College. “The demand for health administration mid-level leaders is expected to increase by more than 25 percent during the next 15 years as people transition out of healthcare as a result of attrition, retirement, and career shifts.

“With the anticipated expansion of healthcare services across all sectors, there is an increased need for dynamic and impactful leadership,” he said. “To meet this growth and demand head-on, Salem College will launch its inaugural class of Master of Health Administration students in fall 2023. I encourage anyone who wants to find out more about the program to attend our online open house on March 2.”

The Master of Health Administration program’s curriculum will feature small class sizes that will allow for significant use of team-based activities as well as project-based assignments that engage students in real-world experiences. The program’s internship or capstone requirement will provide opportunities for students to identify, conceptualize, and execute a learning experience important to the student and relevant to the field of health administration.

Features of Salem College’s Master of Health Administration program include:

Fully online, cohort model

One residency weekend

Two years; six semesters (fall, spring, summer)