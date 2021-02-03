Salem College program empowers women in leadership roles

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's been around for a long time and it continues to break barriers. We are talking about Salem College . The academic institution is celebrating its 250th year with an academic track to empower and ready women to take leadership roles in the healthcare industry.

"We've been educating women and preparing them for leadership roles for two and a half centuries and we are furthering that legacy with this new initiative to create the nation's only liberal arts college that focuses entirely on preparing women to lead in the field of health," said Salem College Board Member Lucy Rose, "Beginning with the fall 2021 semester, we will add three new health-oriented majors – Health Sciences, Health Humanities and Health Advocacy and Humanitarian Systems – which will be built by current faculty at Salem."