GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. Figure Skating Championships are back in Greensboro and who better to talk skating than Olympic Gold Medalist, World Champion, U.S. Champion and skating icon, Scott Hamilton.

Hamilton is in town to watch the the competition - that he won four consecutive years in a row. He says the national event is special because you know all of your competitors well.

He also said Greensboro runs the championships like a 'Swiss time piece.'

The competition runs through Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.