GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad bridal boutique is bringing the "say yes to the dress experience" to a bride-to-be's living room.

Simply Stunning by Divas in Greensboro is now offering virtual appointments.

Norah Robertson always imagined she'd have the typical wedding dress shopping experience.



"As soon as a tried on that dress everyone would cry and I would cry," she said.



But with COVID-19 closing bridal boutiques, she thought her September wedding would be ruined.



"I was like I'm not going to be able to find a wedding dress in five months there's just no way," Robertson said.



But she did say yes all from the comfort of her own home thanks to Simply Stunning's new virtual bridal appointments.



Each client gets a personalized one-on-one consultation.



"It's more important now more than ever to allow these girls to have some hope, to have some fun, to have some of their wishes possibly come to pass," owner Kathleen Pickering said.



The appointments take place using Zoom, but Pickering also has a separate video call going during the session.



"So that way we could zoom in if you will by way of our phone the details of the gown," Pickering said.



Dresses are set up all over the shop on mannequins, but two models will try on any dress the client wants to see.

"They went above and beyond to do the virtual appointment for me, so that was pretty great," said Allie Hopkins who also purchased a dress. " I ended up finding the dress of my dreams."



Though seemingly unorthodox Pickering said she plans to keep up these virtual appointments long after COVID-19 is gone.



"I think this is something of the future this is going to actually help us get to know all of our customers before they walk in the doors," Pickering said.

The shop will soon offer mother-of-the-bride virtual appointments.

Be sure to follow Simply Stunning's Instagram page for updates. Pickering said she is working on a lot of new projects including designing her own bridal gown line.

