Thinking about skipping Valentine's Day to save money? 'Tread lightly,' expert says

A recent survey says 4 in 10 people say they will skip Valentine's Day to save money during the pandemic. But it's not as simple as saying, "I'll get you next time."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine's Day is Sunday, Feb. 14, and love is in the air. Except when it isn't.

Did you know that 1 in 4 people hide infidelity from their partner? Not actual intimate cheating, which is the kind of cheating that first came to mind. Instead, this is called "financial infidelity," where a person hides debt and spending from their partner.

Love is supposed to be a rosy and warm feel-good emotion. But those feel-good feelings can be crushed by debt.

“So if you are not having money conversation before the pandemic, it’s even more important that you have them now” said David Almonte, CPA/CGMA, and member of the American Institute of CPAs Financial Literacy Commission.

Almonte often speaks about financial literacy and the role it plays in relationships. It's been said opposites attract, but pairing a spender and saver, well that can be tough in the long run, as 2 in 5 relationships end over money trouble.

So, how does a person stop spending?

“I grew up with a 24-hour rule," Almonte said. "You write that email, you put that item in your cart on Amazon, and just wait 24 hours. If you still want to send the email, then do it. If you still want the item, then buy it. Bu at least you have thought about it for 24 hours."

Debt can be overwhelming and it's an easy fire starter for a fight. Experts recommend having a plan, a budget, and most importantly, stick to it. You're in this together.

“This is not a problem that is going to go away overnight” said Sara Rathner, a credit card expert with NerdWallet.

“Keep in mind how wonderful it will feel to not have this burden on your back anymore, how it won’t affect your relationship anymore, it really is a worthwhile goal” Rathner said.

Arguments sometimes just happen, but overspending into more debt doesn’t have to happen. So maybe skipping Valentine’s Day to save money is a good option?