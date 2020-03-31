SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Parents, we hear you. Its hard keeping kids occupied day in and day out especially when they cant see or hang out with friends. Well, this app may be the answer and its good for all ages. Skyview is a star gazers dream. It uses GPS to figure out where you are on good old mother earth and then as you hold the phone up to the sky you see all the constellations and as you move the cursor over each star or planet you get information. Not to mention some cool dramatic movie and animations to keep you enthralled.

There is a free version and a paid version. But honestly the free version kept my kids attention for a good long while. The great thing about this is that its educational all the while entertaining the little ones.

It may be just what a parent needs to settle them down after dinner and before bedtime.

Skyview is available on both the Goggle Play Store and Apple's App Store.