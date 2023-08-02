Student Appreciation Day help Oak Grove staff connect with students

Oak Grove High School's "Coffee with Students" initiative is working.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's been proven that the connection between the staff and its students, especially at the high school level, is crucial for success in developing our kids. One Triad high school may be on to something.

"The Oak Grove High School renaissance program works to provide positive reinforcement to support student success with improved academics, attendance, social-emotional learning, and better behavior," said principal Catherine Deaton, "We use rewards to encourage our students to be present, involved, and contributing members of Oak Grove High School. These rewards, events, and community connections help us to create a more positive, supportive, and inclusive school culture."

Students and staff work together to create a welcoming and encouraging school climate that promotes the success of individuals and the school as a whole.

The school does everything from serving the kids coffee to having pajama days and even movie days are ways they thank students for their hard work.