GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County students haven't been in class since mid-March and it's clear that they're missed by school employees. The principal at Southwest Guilford High School wanted to show his kids that the building, sports and classes just aren't the same without them. He turned to TikTok.

Mike Hettenbach says he has five daughters and sees them on the popular social media app. So far he's created 11 different videos for each spring sport and extracurricular activity. He plays many roles - from baseball coach and player to band director and trumpet player - Mr. Hettenbach says you can't take yourself too seriously and the first take is typically the best.

He's posting all of the videos on TikTok (@swghs5girls) and the school's YouTube channel.

