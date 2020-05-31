TAMPA, Fla. — Visits to senior living facilities are still restricted because of the coronavirus, but one resident had a celebration too big to be put off -- even during the pandemic.
So the Tampa Police Department stepped up to throw Kam Wong a birthday party to remember. The Tampa native just turned 109!
Officers and other well-wishers drove by the Palm Terrace Assisted Living Facility where Kam lives. They cheered, held signs and honked at Kam and her fellow residents.
Another accomplishment: This is Wong's second pandemic. She grew up during the Spanish Flu outbreak in 1918.
While her age is impressive, there are at least nine centenarians still living around the world!
RELATED: 'You could see the tears in her eyes over the mask:' This grandma received 100 roses for her 100th birthday
