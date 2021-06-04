Teacher creates creative track to help kids complete charity 5K

Mike Gipps, a vocational teacher at Haynes-Inman, made 'The Human Race,' fun for students and staff.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Every year The Volunteer Center puts on the Human Race - a 5K that allows you to raise money for the organization of your choice. For the last 11 years Haynes-Inman Education Center has not only participated but has been the largest fundraiser.

"Once January hits the only thing we're thinking over here is Human Race, Human Race, Human Race," Matt Gipp said.

Gipp is a vocational teacher at the school. Since the race is virtual this year he created a track around the school so everyone could complete the 5K together. But this was no ordinary route - Gipp had activities all around including bowling, water balloons and a Kid's Car Wash.

Principal Keven Carr says The Human Race brought his students together more than ever this year.

"One of the biggest disabilities we have is fighting isolation and so one of the jobs at Haynes-Inman is to make the world a bigger place for all of us and we love The Human Race event because it makes is all part of the larger community," Carr said. "So, we're making the world bigger for not only our kids but for everybody else to participates in that."