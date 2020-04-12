Teachers step up to pull off virtual holiday event for families

When COVID-19 cancelled their annual Holiday Family Fun Night, the teachers at Jones Intermediate School pulled together to move it online.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — COVID-19 cancelled so many events this year - from graduations to weddings and every gathering in between - people were forced to call them off. But that wasn't an option for the teachers at Jones Intermediate School in Mount Airy.

When the virus threatened to cancel their annual Holiday Family Fun Night the staff pulled together to move it online. Claire Draughn is a STEAM teacher at the school.

"This year, more than ever, I think we all need some holiday cheer and this is the joy of teaching," Draughn said.

Typically families are welcomed into the school for activities but this year teachers have been working for weeks to tape those activities for families to participate in from home. They'll have holiday story readings, gift wrapping demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, games, music videos and baking how-tos... and that's just part of a long list.

The videos will stay online for families to access over the winter break to give kids something to do.

It's a lot of work to pull this off and certainly would have been easier to cancel it but Draughn said everyone stepped up.