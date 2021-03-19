'I love my dad to the moon and back': Texas father creates ‘Tulipalooza’ in honor of son with special needs

The third annual Tulipalooza kicked off Friday, March 19 at the Waxahachie Civic Center. There will be live music, food and 250,000 tulips to take home.

Two years ago, John Poston started a tulip farm.

Last year, COVID-19 ended it.

“It was just disappointing,” said Poston.

He opened Poston Gardens in 2019 not because he likes flowers, but because he loves his son.

Michael, 25, has Down syndrome and lives at Daymark Living in Waxahachie. Daymark helps adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities live independent lives.

Michael said it’s made a huge difference in his life.

“I feel very successful,” said Michael.

“The more independent they are, the happier they are,” added Poston.

Every penny Poston made from the tulip farm was donated to nonprofits like Daymark. But last year, when the pandemic forced them to close, the tulips and the money dried up.

“I was that disappointed, that I didn’t want to do it again,” said Poston.

He changed his mind when some generous donors gave the money to save it.

As always, the proceeds will go to charities like Daymark.

Some Daymark residents even work at the tulip farm, which has given Michael a sense of purpose.

“I feel really blessed,” Michael said. “I love [my dad] to the moon and back.”

Proof that beautiful things grow when they’re planted in love.