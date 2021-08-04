The Greensboro History Museum brings home a gold and a silver medal

The museum got national attention when it won the awards against some of the best in the business.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you haven't been to the Greensboro History Museum then you are missing out. And if you ask members of the Media & Technology Professional Network of the American Alliance of Museums they would agree.

The organization held its 22nd annual Media & Technology MUSE Awards recently and the history museum grabbed a gold and a silver award.

The Greensboro History Museum’s Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations won the Gold Award in Research and Innovation with the judges stating, “Powerful, impactful project that deals with difficult contemporary subject matter in a sensitive way by ‘stepping aside’ and letting community voices be heard. The platforms and online programming meet audience needs in a great example of co-curation and community collecting best practices.” The project also won the Silver Award for 2020 Response.

The Piece of Now Project was developed in response to the events of May/June 2020 and contains robust digital content and programming. There are three aspects of this project--documentation and preservation, the physical exhibition Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations, and online public/educational programming, including a virtual exhibit tour.

Greensboro History Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart says, “Pieces of Now was developed in response to the events of May and June 2020 and the community’s need to be heard. Museum staff began gathering stories and actively programming around our community’s response to the murder of George Floyd and continuing racial injustice. This included material culture related to the protests and large murals that went up in Greensboro. As we collected and talked to protesters, artists, and business owners, it was clearly important to our African American community that they see these items on exhibit in the city’s history museum.”