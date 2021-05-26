The Human Race bringing people together while staying apart

The 27th race is virtual once again this year but it's mission remains the same.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time to come together while staying apart. The Human Race with The Volunteer Center of the Triad is back this year. It looks a little different but it's mission to help nonprofits remains the same.

"The Human Race is virtual this year and we’re really hoping it’s our last virtual event ever but we are trying to make it as fun as possible for everyone." Hope Tyler with the Volunteer Center said.

Participants have until May 31st to complete the 5K in anyway they choose. You can walk, run, roll and dance the distance. They'll have a live program on June 5th at 10 a.m. to celebrate the racers and nonprofits. You can watch it on their Facebook page and website.

The Human Race is unique because people choose what nonprofit they want to support. There are 30 to pick from this year. Tyler said more than ever, these organizations need our help.

"It’s been a really tricky time for nonprofits," Tyler said. "They’ve been working harder than ever before with fewer resources and fewer volunteers because people, you know, were rightly afraid to go and volunteer in person, so nonprofits have had to get really creative and how they are able to fulfill their mission."