The Reynolda House: The history and the future

Executive Director Allison Perkins reviews the history and their current initiative to open the museum to low-income families.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Reynolda House has a rich history within its walls but the building itself tells a story as well.

"From a museum standpoint the Reynolda House has been open since 1967 but its origins date back to the early 20th century when Katherine Reynolds and her husband R.J. Reynolds built it as their country estate where they would raise their kids," said executive director Allison Perkins, "Their land stretched out over 1000 acres into what today holds Wake Forest University and even Graylyn Estate.

Nowadays it tells stories through the American art that it houses.

"The gift of a museum of American art helps people understand the world around them. We can learn so much about today through the art of old," continued Perkins, "That is part of the value that Reynolda House brings to us today."

A new initiative at the house is allowing its art to speak to a somewhat new audience.

"The 'Museums For All' national initiative is spearheaded by the Institute of Museums and Library Services. We want to ensure that people of all walks of life have exposure to the rich art history museum experience," said Perkins.