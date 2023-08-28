'There's no way this is my room!' | Freshman scholarship student reacts to seeing nonprofit's surprise

A North Carolina-based nonprofit is helping first-generation college students feel at home in their dorm rooms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-based nonprofit is helping some special college students feel at home in their new dorm rooms. The designers are decorating rooms for free, for first-generation college students.

The Vogue Room is a Charlotte-based design firm. The founder, Ebony Staten, also started a nonprofit – The Vogue Room Foundation – to use her talents for good and we were there for the big reveal as an incoming freshman at Davidson College saw her room for the first time.

Sam Torres Rosado covered her mouth in shock as she got her first look at her dorm room.

“Oh my god! Are you serious?” she gasped. “There’s no way this is my room!”

Staten said the former first lady was her inspiration. “I literally saw a post by Michelle Obama and it resonated with me - she talked about how she was a first-generation college student and I am as well and I had my aha moment.”

Staten consults with the students and then does her thing.

Torres was overwhelmed. “I was astounded mouth gaping open didn’t know what to say, I was just impressed by how much it felt like me.”

Staten said she hopes the space will help Torres in her studies. “Investing in a quality space gives students motivation to maximize educational goals.”

The pre-med scholarship student will also be working, so she’s got a stressful year ahead.

“It will be tough at first, but I’ll do my best to get acclimated, especially with this room. I feel more at home,” Torres said. “Now that I have a safe sanctuary tailored to myself, it’s gonna be much better when I have tough times. I love it so much. It’s better than I imagined!”

The Vogue Room Foundation takes applications from students across the region. You can find all of the information you need here.