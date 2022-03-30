These girls are "blinding us with science" through robotics

Salem Academy's S.T.E.A.M. program is not only producing future female scientists, but also attracting big names to visit the school.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As part of its 250th anniversary celebration, Salem Academy and College and Bookmarks will host author Chelsea Clinton in conversation with Salem President Summer McGee on April 4 at 7 p.m. in the Elberson Fine Arts Center on Salem’s campus.

Much of the April 4 event will focus on Clinton’s new book for young readers called “She Persisted in Science.” Published by Penguin Young Readers Group and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, “She Persisted in Science” was released on March 1, 2022.

The book shares the stories of women who became successful scientists and is part of Clinton’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling She Persisted series. Salem Academy and College is exclusively focused on developing tomorrow’s health leaders and change agents in STEAM fields and beyond.

“We are delighted to welcome Chelsea Clinton to Salem’s campus,” Salem President Summer McGee said. “The conversation with her will be casual in format and promises to be highly informative about the importance of educating future generations of girls and women in the area of science.”

In “She Persisted in Science,” Clinton writes, “Being a woman in science isn’t always easy. Sometimes women are told that their ideas aren’t smart enough, their research isn’t good enough—simply because they’re women. But that is not true. The world needs everyone’s scientific discoveries.”