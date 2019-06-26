WASHINGTON — Quick, what does 17 x 17 equal? If you need a calculator to figure it out, don’t feel bad, so do we.

Aidan Alexander on the other hand, a 3-year-old from Washington, D.C., does not.

The toddler has been doing math problems for his Instagram followers since he was 2 years old on his account @blasian_aidan.

While it began with simple 17 + 1 equations in his earlier videos, Aidan quickly moved on to squaring numbers as well as multiplying them by 100.

RELATED: Kid inventors flock to DC area for convention

Most children Aidan’s age are still just figuring out how to count past 20, and still using their fingers to work out basic addition, but Aidan is doing his work on a blackboard as he is filmed by his supportive parents.

Along with showing off his math skills, Aidan also demonstrates his reading and writing abilities on Instagram, and his cursory knowledge of a few different languages including Spanish, Korean, Japanese, and French.

He also plays chess.

We cannot wait to see where Aidan ends up!