This foothills celebration brings people from miles away

It's time for the 11th annual Budbreak Festival in Mount Airy!

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — It has been a staple for this foothills community for more than a decade and this year promises to be one of the best.

It's time for the 11th Annual Budbreak Festival in Downtown Mount Airy. The festival brings together some of the best wines from across the state as well as craft beer and food.

"We are very proud of this year's offerings," said Jessica Roberts of the Mount Airy Visitors Center, "We have 15 wineries involved plus some of the best craft beer from all over the state. We have also brought in some amazing food trucks as well as the normal fare offered by our top quality downtown restaurants."

The festival is Saturday, August 28th from noon until 6pm in Downtown Mount AIry. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on their website.